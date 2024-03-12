MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $684.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total transaction of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,788 shares of company stock worth $71,164,248 in the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,484.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $700.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.12. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $196.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,657.06.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

