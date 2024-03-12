Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$17.00 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$678.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

