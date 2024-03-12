Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.30.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

MI.UN stock opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$678.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.81 and a one year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

