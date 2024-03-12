Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$21.25 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$21.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.30.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$17.00 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

