Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 213,888 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,888 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,232. The stock has a market cap of $601.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

