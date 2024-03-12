Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UNH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,218. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.49 and a 200 day moving average of $518.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $451.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

