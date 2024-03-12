Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399,292 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $357,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.09. 55,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,587. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

