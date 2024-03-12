Nano Trading 22.9% Higher This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $238.39 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00002477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,231.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.00595584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00134972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00050860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.33 or 0.00154137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

