NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declares — Dividend of $0.29

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2896 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 957,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2,283.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 935,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 896,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 786,680 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

