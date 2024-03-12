NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declares — Dividend of $0.29

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2896 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
NWG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 957,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
