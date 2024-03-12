Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,365.17

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,365.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00018710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

