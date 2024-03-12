Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NVGS opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.46. Navigator has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Navigator by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 194,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

