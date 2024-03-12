NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $7.25

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00010075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.56 billion and approximately $929.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00069647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00018535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.93402261 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $1,006,977,779.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

