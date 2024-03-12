Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 96,146 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 8,952.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares during the period. Asana makes up approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE ASAN traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 5,088,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

