Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.60 Million in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Dana comprises about 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned 0.08% of Dana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Dana by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 437,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

