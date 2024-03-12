Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2.90 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. CarMax makes up about 1.3% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 560,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,139. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

