Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $3.59 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Ferguson makes up about 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.70. 442,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,606. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.22. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $217.32.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

