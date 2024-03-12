Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of FMC by 175.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after buying an additional 532,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Down 1.4 %

FMC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 601,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,173. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

