Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 84,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,743. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

