Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.60 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.94. 1,182,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,652. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

