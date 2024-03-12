Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.15.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $600.93 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

