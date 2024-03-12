Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 80,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,184. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

