Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 155,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,392. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.