Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 155,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,392. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

