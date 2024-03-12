New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 160.8% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
NFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 583,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 525,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 516,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,525,000 after acquiring an additional 461,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
