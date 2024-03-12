New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 160.8% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 583,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,412,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 525,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 516,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,525,000 after acquiring an additional 461,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

