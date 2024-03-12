New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.03.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

