Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NR. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $584.47 million, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 2.75. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Newpark Resources by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 574,271 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.