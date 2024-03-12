NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

