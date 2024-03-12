Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 48.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,731.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

