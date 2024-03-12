Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NUW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 20,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,047. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

