Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NCA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 14,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,509. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

