Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

