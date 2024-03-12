Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $14.26.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
