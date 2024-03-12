Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JFR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 459,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

