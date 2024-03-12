Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 438,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,266. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

