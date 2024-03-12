Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH remained flat at $12.65 during trading on Tuesday. 48,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Global High Income Fund

In related news, insider Young L. Robert bought 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

