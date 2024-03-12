Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

