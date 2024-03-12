Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,571. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Get Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.