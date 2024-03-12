Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 56,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,487. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 2,445.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

