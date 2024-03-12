Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,336. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.