Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,137. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.