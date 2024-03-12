Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV remained flat at $8.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 200,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,078. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

