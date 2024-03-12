Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,951. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

