Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on April 1st

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,951. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
