Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of QQQX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 74,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

