Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NXJ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 43,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,597 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $30,618.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,551,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,457,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,923 over the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
