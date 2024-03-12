Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NXJ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 43,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,597 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $30,618.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,551,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,457,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,923 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.