Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 190,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,428. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

