Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 58,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

