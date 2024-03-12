Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NQP remained flat at $11.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $229,627.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,461,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367,218.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.