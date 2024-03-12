Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NQP remained flat at $11.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $229,627.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,461,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367,218.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.