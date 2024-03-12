Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 58,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,371. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 72,263 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

