Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of JPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 58,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,371. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
