Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NAD remained flat at $11.42 during trading on Tuesday. 429,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,886. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.