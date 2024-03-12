Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

JRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

