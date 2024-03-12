Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
JRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
