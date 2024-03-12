Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 130,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.