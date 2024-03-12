Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NBB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.62. 50,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,412. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
